NORFOLK, Va. — The VDOT Hampton Roads Twitter account is really in the holiday spirit.

To remind drivers to be safe, VDOT posted several funny and accurate posts about driving (and drivers) in the region. It asked people to be mindful of work zones, be courteous to other drivers, and not to tailgate.

A fan favorite: "We don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t have to slow down in the tunnels. Keep it moving at the speed limit so we can all get to #Thanksgiving dinner."

The tunnel tweet was so popular it had more than 300 likes and 130 retweets. (One of those retweets was by 13News Now!)

VDOT even used a photo of Lizzo's tiny purse from the American Music Awards red carpet to make sure drivers are being courteous.

VDOT's advice to stay safe this holiday is not to be a turkey behind the wheel:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver

Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are safely and properly secured

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Use your signals for lane changes and turns

Keep your eyes on the road

Take a break if you are drowsy

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

