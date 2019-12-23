RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to make travel a little easier for motorists this holiday season by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia.

VDOT suggests drivers should plan ahead to make year-end holiday travel more delightful, and safe.

The work zones will be suspended for Christmas from noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24 until noon on Thursday, Dec. 26. For New Year's from noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31 until noon on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found here.

Northern Virginia

All HOV restrictions on I-66 will be lifted on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2020). Go online to find directional schedules for the reversible 95/395 Express Lanes.

Hampton Roads

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls will be lifted on Dec. 25, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours.

VDOT Safety Tips

Resolve to be present on the roads. Do your part to make travel safer for all:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver

Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured

Slow down for snowy and icy roadways

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Use your signals for lane changes and turns

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in case of a breakdown in the cold

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

