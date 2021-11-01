Virginia airports getting nearly $400 million from infrastructure law

President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law last Monday. It has $15 billion in direct grants for U.S. airports.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia airports are expected to get nearly $400 million from the new infrastructure law, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday.

President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law last Monday after it passed Congress with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

The new law provides $15 billion in direct grants to airports across the country. Forty-seven airports across the commonwealth will get $399,740,660 over the next five years, which is slightly more than what the White House calculated before the act passed Congress.

In Virginia overall, the top two recipients are Washington Dulles International with $120,399,725, and Ronald Reagan Washington National with $116,734,485. These two airports are important hubs for domestic and international passengers traveling in the United States.

In Hampton Roads, Norfolk International Airport is set to get $33,098,390 and Newport News/Williamsburg International is set to get $10,194,005.

Other top recipients include Richmond International with $35,608,215, Charlottesville-Albemarle with $15,444,835, and Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional with $14,977,645.

The announcement comes as AAA is forecasting 4.2 million people to travel by plane during the Thanksgiving holiday, a return to pre-pandemic levels.

In a social media post, Warner said people traveling may notice that the airports could benefit from some upgrades.

A full list of Virginia airports getting federal funds can be seen on Warner's website.