Busy Labor Day weekend expected at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Visitors to Virginia Beach are gearing up for a weekend full of live music and saying goodbye to summer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Even though it's still hot outside, people at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront are celebrating the end of summer.

As we get closer to the weekend, the crowds are slowly getting bigger and crews are gearing up for live music all along the boardwalk.

Doris and Kevin Matthew traveled from out of town to enjoy their week on the beach with their two-month-old daughter. But they’re heading back to DC before the crowds descend.

"It’s gonna be crowded and we have the baby here, so we just want an open space and an open environment," the Matthews said.

On the flip side, Ralph Joseph and his wife say they can’t wait to get mixed up in the fun.

"It’s the last weekend of the summer, officially, it’s getting pretty crowded down here," Joseph said.

Tanner Buko works at one of the parking lots along the Oceanfront. He said they’re gearing up for a big weekend.

"Saturday and Sunday is gonna be very chaotic. A lot of people coming down for the last real weekend of summer," Buko said.

There’s live music up and down the boardwalk all weekend long, kicking off with Smash Mouth and Chester Benton Friday night at 7:30.

Joseph said he and his wife can’t wait.

"We’re gonna hit every one of them," he said laughing. "We’re gonna try to anyway. We don’t know which specific ones, but we will be going out tonight. So we’re gonna leave here, Virginia Beach, with one last 'hoorah.'"

Buko said once Labor Day weekend ends, things really slow down.

"Especially the pier. It just becomes mostly locals."

For now, the Joseph family said they’re having a great time.

"It is beautiful down here. It’s been very active. We love the food, we love the climate, the weather has been beautiful," he said.

The concerts are free and open to everyone. There’s live music Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night.

If you plan to go to the concerts at the 17th, 24th and 31st Street parks, leave the alcohol and beach chairs at home.