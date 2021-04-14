Virginia public transit finds reduced ridership, zero fare

Virginia public transit systems from Northern Virginia to Hampton Roads are looking for a path forward after losing riders and revenue during the pandemic.

Some transit systems have been harder hit than others.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency in March of last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move prompted limits on public and private gatherings, telework policies and mandates to wear masks in public, although some restrictions have eased.