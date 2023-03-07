Virginia State Police increase patrols to prevent impaired driving and speeding this 4th of July

According to Virginia State Police, 400 people have died in Virginia traffic crashes within the first six months of 2023.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — From the sand to the boardwalk, people woke up early to spend their time at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“Really just family-friendly stuff to do,” said North Carolina resident Joe Gonzalez-Corado.

They said plan to explore Hampton Roads throughout the day. It’s a familiar scene for Stanley Jacobs who visits the Virginia Beach Oceanfront every year.

“Years ago, we would come here because we've had a condo here for 50 years,” he said.

He said seeing law enforcement in the area is one reason why he visits so often.

“It gives you the feeling that you’re safe," he said. "I come from South Beach where they have shootings on Ocean Drive. So, it feels safe here and you can be out here later at night."

With more people out for the 4th of July, Virginia State Police has increased patrols to prevent any traffic accidents during the holiday. Virginia State Police will increase patrols beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday through midnight Tuesday.

Those patrols are part of Operation C.A.R.E., a four-day initiative. It’s a program to help reduce crashes, injuries and deaths related to impaired driving, speeding and failing to wear a seat belt.

“I think it’s excellent. It needs to be," Jacobs said. "I personally won’t be driving.”

According to state police, state troopers arrested 69 drivers for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs under Operation C.A.R.E. last year. Troopers cited more than 4,200 people for speeding and nearly 1,600 people for driving recklessly. Within the first six months of 2023, state police report 400 people have died in Virginia traffic crashes. Travelers hope extra troopers on the road will get drivers to talk it slow.