Youngkin visits tourism summit in Norfolk, announces grants for small businesses

Youngkin painted a picture of a state tourism economy that was bouncing back nicely, with some new business opportunities in the wings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin came to Downtown Norfolk Monday morning to speak at the VA1 Governor's Tourism Summit.

Youngkin painted a picture of an economy that was bouncing back nicely, with some new business opportunities in the wings.

He said although the hotel industry faced some challenges in the last few years, state tourism has largely rebounded from the pandemic. Youngkin said 60% of state localities were back up to 2019 spending levels.

The governor also said that last year, visitors in Virginia spent $25 billion, supporting 185,000 jobs, and that state leaders were continuing to encourage growth by supporting local businesses.

"$300,000 in matching grant funds will be awarded to 64 small business partnerships as part of the VTC's micro-business marketing leveraging program," he announced.