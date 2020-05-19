Tornado season hits an historically dangerous peak this week

Although tornadoes can occur at any time, the U.S. tornado season typically runs from March through November or sometimes into early December.

The anniversaries of four of the 10 deadliest tornadoes in United States history all occur within the next 22 days starting Friday. Those include the May 22, 2011, EF-5 tornado that hit Joplin, Missouri, through to the June 12, 1899, EF-5 twister that struck New Richmond, Wisconsin.

The other two were the Great St. Louis Tornado on May 27, 1896, considered now to be an EF-4, and the EF-5 tornado that hit Flint, Michigan, on June 8, 1953.

May and June are the peak months for tornadoes in the United States, with an average of 269 occurring in May and an average of 229 in June, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data from 1991-2015.

Improved forecasting, the use of Doppler radar and better early warning systems have led to a significant drop in the death toll from tornadoes, despite increasing populations in tornado-prone areas. The Joplin, Missouri, event is the only one of America's 10 deadliest tornadoes to have occurred in the last 67 years.

Worldwide, tornado record-keeping is spotty because twisters often strike in unpopulated or unobserved areas and the technology in some places is not as robust. But it's estimated that the U.S. experiences roughly three to four times the annual number of tornadoes of the rest of the world combined.

An average of between 1,253 and 1,297 tornadoes occur annually in the U.S., while other countries combined get roughly between 300 and 400 a year. Canada, Russia, the United Kingdom and Bangladesh would round out the world's top five hot spots.

In fact, Bangladesh is widely considered to have experienced the world's deadliest recorded tornado on April 26, 1989, which leveled a path of destruction from Daultipur to Saturia and was responsible for more than 1,300 deaths and more than 12,000 injuries.

The current average number of U.S. tornadoes per year based on long-term data is lower than what actually occurs each year. That's because the number of tornadoes reported annually has been rising over the past few decades mainly because more are reported as the U.S. population has risen and more people have access to mobile devices and cameras. Many tornadoes of the past were not seen or recorded; this change may amount for an increase of reported tornadoes of up to 20 percent over the last 40 years and 10 percent over the past 20 years.

Here are the 10 deadliest documented tornadoes in U.S. history.