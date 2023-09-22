Yorktown officials urge caution as some hit Yorktown Beach ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia

Yorktown residents can stay updated on the storm by logging onto the county's website and checking its social media pages for updates.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Ahead of this weekend's Tropical Storm, residents from around Hampton Roads ventured out to Yorktown Beach.

Hampton Roads mother Amanda Joubert said her kids had early dismissal at school. Joubert thought taking them to the beach would be a good way for them to release some energy.

"If you go up past the rocks over there, the waves definitely look a little more daunting," Joubert said. "Over here in the sand, I'd say, [it's] pretty calm enough for us to look for shells."

While much of Yorktown Beach was empty, resident Orlando Audifre was unafraid to venture near the water.

"Compared to the other ones, I don't think it's going to be as bad. I think we are going to have some water coming in, probably over here around high tide, but it's not like Isabel back in 2003. I don't think we're going to see that," said Audifre.

Others decided to grab a bite to eat.

"I think people from around this area are kind of used to the winds and the storm, and they got a great view why not as long as there's no danger," said the General Manager of the Yorktown Pub, Lindsey Mason.

However, Yorktown County officials want people to be safe at the beach.

"Stay off the rocks. You're never allowed on the rocks, but stay off the rocks, especially during the wind and tide," said Yorktown Public Information Officer Gail Whittaker.

She always says people should secure outdoor items so they don't become projectiles and keep their devices charged.

Yorktown residents can stay updated on the storm by logging onto the county's website and checking its social media pages for updates.