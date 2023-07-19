Hampton Roads to experience air quality unhealthy for some people

The area is under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for fine particulates in the air due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

NORFOLK, Va. — As smoke from the Canadian wildfires moves back into the United States, the air quality in Hampton Roads won't be healthy for some people Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert across the area for fine particulates in the air.

Air quality is expected to reach Code Orange, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups and means that people with respiratory and/or heart ailments, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.