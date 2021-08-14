Attics catch fire in two Virginia Beach homes; one struck by lightning

It was a busy Saturday night for the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was a stormy night across Hampton Roads Saturday late afternoon and nighttime hours.

In Virginia Beach, a viewer sent 13NewsNow video after lightning struck a home and sparked a fire in the attic in the 1600 block of Church Point Ln.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said crews contained the fire to the attic, but the home suffered smoke and water damages on the second and first floor.

There were no injuries at the Bayside area residence, despite fire officials confirming family members were inside the home when the fire started.

"The gentleman heard the bang, thought there was a lightning strike and lost some power," said Capt. Jim Ingledue. "He was investigating some stuff in the house, then he got a phone call from his alarm company that said, 'Hey, we've got a fire alarm going off.' He said 'well, I don't think I have a fire' and that's what caused him to really start investigating and go into the attic."

Fire crews had to cut a hole in the roof to release the smoke.

Another home and another attic also caught fire in Virginia Beach, just a couple hours after the call on Church Point Lane.

It happened at a home on the 500 block of Hunts Pointe Drive, near Indian River Road. Officials said the spark occurred because of an issue with the water heater. We're told there's also damage to at least one upstairs bedroom.

Neighbors said the owners were out of town.

"And they took their animals with them, so luckily everyone is safe," said neighbor Julie McGuire. "I've never seen any of this before. This is the most activity we've had on our street ever since I've lived here."

Smoke alarms also worked at the Hunts Pointe home.