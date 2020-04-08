Gov. Roy Cooper confirms Isaias death from tornado in Bertie County, NC

The twister was a side effect of Tropical Storm Isaias. As it passed over North Carolina and Virginia, the storm sparked a wave of tornado watches and warnings.

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that someone had died in a tornado in Bertie County this morning, after Tropical Storm Isaias brought strong winds to the area.

Cooper did not share any details about the person's identity.

Officials were still searching for three to four people who were unaccounted for in the Morning Road area.

Around 6 a.m., Bertie County officials confirmed radar reports that there had been a tornado in the area in the early morning hours of August 4.

In a Facebook post, Bertie officials said the tornado touched down in the Windsor area

By its 6 a.m. post, officials said the extent of the tornado damage hadn't been measured.

"We are asking that our community allow us time to gather and properly verify more information from the various law enforcement agencies and first responders still working to secure the area," they wrote.

Law enforcement officials blocked off the area, and they were asking people not to try to access Morning Road.