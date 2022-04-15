Did you know Easter and the full moon have a lot in common?

The date Christians celebrate Easter falls on a different Sunday every year. This is due to a mathematical calculation based on the full moon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Easter is known as a “movable feast”, which means it isn’t celebrated the same day every year. It typically falls on a Sunday between March 22nd and April 25th – and this year falls on April 17th.

If you’ve ever wondered why Easter is celebrated when it is, you may be interested to know that it correlates with the full moon.

Did you know that the date we celebrate Easter correlates with the first full moon after the spring equinox? 🌕@wcnc pic.twitter.com/98Qn0GskHd — Brittany Van Voorhees (@WeatherBrittany) April 15, 2022

Easter Sunday occurs on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox. According to almanac.com, this isn’t based on the astronomical date of the spring equinox, but rather a fixed date – March 21st. This full moon is also known as the “Paschal Full Moon”.

Although it doesn’t always happen in April, this year Easter immediately follows the April full moon, also known as the pink moon! This name is given due to the blooming flowers this time of year – specifically the phlox subulata, or creeping phlox.