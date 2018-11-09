CONCORD, N.C. -- Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its Rock City Campground beginning at noon on Tuesday for evacuees heading west or inland from Hurricane Florence.



With severe weather in the forecast for other southeastern states, accommodations will be available as long as possible prior to potential landfall. Evacuees will have access to bathhouse facilities on speedway property.



“While the Charlotte area is not completely out of the region that could face the effects of Hurricane Florence, for many of our neighbors to the east it is a safer alternative or a good stopping point as they seek shelter elsewhere,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We look forward to welcoming anyone who needs a place to stop and to showing them the hospitality they deserve as we ride out this storm together.

Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office, which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway, starting as early as Tuesday at noon. After-hour arrivals should call the speedway’s Guest Services department at 704-507-5612.

