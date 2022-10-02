Chincoteague declares state of emergency

The Town declared the state of emergency at noon Sunday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Chincoteague Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency for the town in preparation for the impending nor'easter, the town said.

The town is issuing a voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague and strongly recommending that those in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community evacuate.

The town noted that no shelter was open Sunday, and the first shelter to open will be at Arcadia High School on Monday at 8 a.m.

The town said impacts from the storm are expected to begin Sunday and worsen through Monday.

Those impacts will include: wind gusts to 50 mph, periods of heavy rain, and significant tidal flooding.

Major flooding is expected Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service had multiple warnings and advisories in effect for Chincoteague as of Sunday afternoon.

Current warnings for Chincoteague include:

The town said VDOT is monitoring the causeway and will notify the Town approximately one hour prior to any closing, then the Town will notify citizens via the Code Red system and other media outlets.