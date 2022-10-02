Coastal Flood Warning, other advisories issued for Dare County

Flooding and overwash of NC 12 can be expected from noon Monday until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean over wash and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, the county said.

"The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, as well as a Coastal Flood Advisory, Wind Advisory, and High Surf Advisory. Gale Warnings are also in place for our coastal waters," the county said in an email Sunday.

The flood warning will be in place from noon Monday until 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Two to four feet of above ground oceanside inundation is expected in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways during that time, the county said.

Oceanfront areas are at most risk and people in those areas should be ready to take action to protect property.