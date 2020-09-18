Ahead of Hurricane Sally, Virginia Beach, Norfolk city employees take measures to fight repeated flooding

While Hurricane Sally's precipitation hit the area Thursday and Friday, coastal flooding risks could continue to loom over the weekend.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Whether it's rain flooding or coastal flooding, it's gonna look the same, it's more geographical."

That's Virginia Beach's Emergency Manager, Erin Sutton.

While they may look the same, coastal flooding is different from the rain flooding that took over parts of Hampton Roads on Thursday night. Caused by high northeaster winds, these waters stick around longer than the related tidal flooding, which are caused by rising tides.

And of course, residents need flood insurance to protect against either scenario.

In an area with coasts and water bodies to spare, coastal flooding is especially common in Hampton Roads.

It's why Virginia Beach has taken preventative measures against the potential damage. Most notable among those efforts: the widening of beaches.

"The beach replenishment program is a huge thing for our city," said Sutton, noting the relief it provides nearby roads and properties.