Bundle up: This is going to be the coldest Christmas in over 20 years for Hampton Roads

We could see wind chills that are in the negatives! You'll definitely need to bundle up if you're going outside but staying indoors by a nice fire or heater is best.

NORFOLK, Va. — Temperatures are tumbling across the region, and as a result, this Christmas weekend will be frigid.

Our team of meteorologists here at 13News Now took a look at past weather data from the National Weather Service, and they found that the last time it was even slightly close to being this cold for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day specifically was back in 1999.

Right before the turn of the century, it was 40 degrees on Christmas Eve and 32 degrees on Christmas Day.

This year, you can expect a polar-like plunge that is even chillier. It's the result of a powerful winter storm system that is currently sweeping the country and causing dangerous ice and snow in other states.

(1/4) The weather whiplash begins tomorrow! A strong arctic front will swing through, significantly dropping temperatures and bringing sub-zero wind chills to Hampton Roads. Look for morning temperatures Friday around 50° with a few showers. — Evan Stewart 13News Now (@13EvanStewart) December 22, 2022

Friday morning, what has begun as mild temperatures with scattered rain showers is set to quickly drop and chill due to an arctic front.

By late Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens.

Beginning Friday night, a Wind Chill Advisory will start for the region and isn't expected to end until the morning of Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve will be sunny and breezy, but still with subfreezing wind chills. Temperatures may peak in the lower 30s but will likely stay in the 20s and even dip into the teens.

Christmas Day will be slightly warmer, but not by much.

Overall, you can expect a really Cold Christmas! From us here at 13News Now, we hope you enjoy your holiday weekend with family and friends.