North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a mandatory state evacuation for the barrier islands of North Carolina.

"Even if you've ridden out storms, don't ride this one out. Don't bet your life riding out a monster," Cooper said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Cooper said preparation is our best defense and if you haven't already, the time to prepare is now.

"This storm has life-threatening storm surges expected, and rain may last for days instead of hours. Heavy winds are likely. Thousands of structures are expected to be flooded. We are sharing information with local officials so they can prepare."

"The time to hope Hurricane Florence away is gone. Our coast is under a hurricane watch and will likely take the first hit...Rain in some places will be measured in feet, not inches. Wherever in North Carolina, you are, get ready," Cooper said.

NCDOT Secretary said DOT is readying across the state with 2,100 people ready to respond to the storm. DOT said they are providing support to emergency management with a drone and ferry crews are supporting evacs from Barrier Islands.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) showed the Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph moving NW at 16 mph. Florence was last located about 435 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Cooper: "We cannot expect this storm to blow over in a matter of hours. In fact, this forecast shows Florence stalling over North Carolina, bringing days and days of rain to some areas. — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) September 11, 2018

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich at our sister WCNC said an earlier track showed Florence going just north of Charlotte. Now it looks as if the storm will drift to the south of the Queen City.

"What does that mean for Charlotte? By Saturday into Sunday, it likely means bands of heavy rain and an increased tornado threat. That's the really big issue. There will be some stronger winds, but to me, the rain issues will be bigger." said Panovich.

The Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Florence

How much rain? Some areas along the coast could see as much as 15 to 20 inches, plus a life-threatening storm surge will really ramp up the chances of flooding. From Charlotte and points more inland, Panovich feels that rain and wind will be the primary concerns.

"Eastern, you need to get out," Panovich urged. "If you live anywhere near the water, you need to get inland."

