Dangerous combination of heat, humidity expected in Hampton Roads this week

NORFOLK, Va. — As high pressure builds across the mid-Atlantic Tuesday afternoon, skies are sunny, and north winds are providing pleasant conditions across Hampton Roads.
That same high-pressure system is going to make things much more uncomfortable, and potentially dangerous for those without access to air conditioning later this week.
As the high slides eastward and is positioned off the coast Wednesday and into Thursday, winds will shift to the south and southwest. Heat and humidity will build.
It will feel increasingly oppressive as dewpoints will climb back into the mid-70s Friday and Saturday. Those higher dewpoints combined with temperatures in the lower 90s will produce heat indices or "feels like" temperatures between 100-105°. Right now, it appears that the heat and humidity will linger into early next week.
Prolonged heat waves can be particularly dangerous, as the cumulative effect of heat without relief can become physically taxing.
Remember heat is the number one weather-related killer.
How to stay cool during dangerous heat
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has several tips for people to protect themselves during the dangerous heat:
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
- Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as you can. If you don't have AC at your home, go to a shopping mall or public library to stay cool.
- Limit outdoor activities to times of the day when it's coolest, like morning and evening.
- Cut back on exercising when it's hot.
- Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and by applying sunscreen.
- Drink plenty of fluids.