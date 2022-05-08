Dominion Energy crews "not anticipating" many outages, but prepared just in case

The “very quickest and easiest way” to report an outage is through the free Dominion Energy app available on the Google Play Store and in the Apple App store.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate storm that aired on January 28, 2022.

This Mother’s Day, Mother Nature is bringing wind and rain.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Matt Long said Dominion Energy crews are not expecting any mass outages today from the weather, but they’re always on standby and ready to respond.

“We are not anticipating a significant impact at this time. But anytime you have strong winds, and especially if the ground has already been wet from previous rains, there's always going to be the risk of a tree or limbs falling into a line,” Long said.

“So we are preparing for the possibility of outages, and our crews are prepared in the Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina areas to respond as quickly and as safely as they can.”

High winds can knock over trees, especially if the ground is saturated with water.

Long said that year-round before storms hit, Dominion Energy crews search for trees that may be too close to lines or could pose a risk during a storm.

“Even during the sunny days, we are working to prevent that from happening as much as possible,” Long said. “We’ll go through and trim back trees and brush that’s growing into our lines.”

Long said even though Sunday’s weather shouldn’t be as bad as storms we’ve had before, Dominion crews are ready even if just one outage is reported.

“Our crews are also staging across the Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina region, so they'll be prepared to respond as quickly and as safely as possible,” he said.

Long also stressed that the “very quickest and easiest way” to report an outage is through the free Dominion Energy app available on the Google Play Store and in the Apple App store.