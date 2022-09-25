Storms rolling through area down trees causing thousands to lose power

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Thousands of homes and businesses in Williamsburg, York County and James City County have lost power as a result of trees and limbs being felled by a line of powerful storms that have been rolling through the area - mostly on the Peninsula.
According to the Dominion Energy website, there are currently over 8,000 customers without power.
- James City County: 2,389
- Williamsburg: 2,551
- York County: 3,010
There also over 400 customers without power in Norfolk, but the weather is not apparently the cause, and that outage is expected to be repaired by 11 p.m.
There was no estimate provided on when the outages on the Peninsula would be repaired.
If you have lost power, please report and check outages by calling 866-366-4357 or go to https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/report-outage-or-emergency.