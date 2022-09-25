Storms rolling through area down trees causing thousands to lose power

If you have lost power, please report and check outages by calling 866-366-4357 or go to https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/report-outage-or-emergency.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Thousands of homes and businesses in Williamsburg, York County and James City County have lost power as a result of trees and limbs being felled by a line of powerful storms that have been rolling through the area - mostly on the Peninsula.

According to the Dominion Energy website, there are currently over 8,000 customers without power.

James City County: 2,389

Williamsburg: 2,551

York County: 3,010

There also over 400 customers without power in Norfolk, but the weather is not apparently the cause, and that outage is expected to be repaired by 11 p.m.

There was no estimate provided on when the outages on the Peninsula would be repaired.

A power outage has affected more than 2,500 customers throughout the City.



Due to today's storm, trees have fallen in several areas. To report downed trees and blocked roadways, call the City's Public Works Department at 757-220-6140. pic.twitter.com/4uEnH0nSis — City of Williamsburg (@WilliamsburgGov) September 25, 2022

S. Henry St at Richmond Hill Ct is reduced to one lane due to a tree down. Please drive with caution. #HRTraffic pic.twitter.com/JHqNdytw4P — Williamsburg Police (@WPD_757) September 25, 2022

Strong thunderstorms in the area have caused several trees in the County to fall, including trees at:



⁃Fords Colony, Edinburg at Tayside



⁃Greensprings Rd at General Gookin near Fernbrook



⁃1150 block of the Colonial Parkway



⁃100 block of Sherwood Dr. — James City County (@JamesCityCounty) September 25, 2022