Emergency management crews in Hampton Roads ready to respond to frigid weather

Hampton Roads emergency crews said they are prepared for sub-freezing temperatures.

HAMPTON, Va. — On Thursday, all emergency crews across Hampton Roads are ready to respond to sub-freezing temperatures this holiday weekend.

The cold blast mixing in with rain and wind caused emergency management crews to stay alert. Hampton spokesperson Robin McCormick said workers are ready if there are major power outages.

“If there’s a major power outage, we would have to open a shelter. So, they have prepared a shelter. Public works has got generators in there. Everything is topped off. Human services is ready to staff it,” said McCormick.

In Virginia Beach, they are preparing for flooding due to the winds and rain. A city spokesperson said they checked all of their sites where the salt and sand are stored for the truck plows to use across the city.

“We worked up a schedule depending on two or three different scenarios, and we got crews ready if we need to be called in,” said Virginia Beach City Public Works Spokesperson Drew Lankford.

City of Norfolk officials said they have their public works salt spreader trucks ready to go for the weekend. They also worked with their Community Services Board Street outreach teams to make sure everyone has a place to stay.

Newport News city leaders sent out messages to their residents too. Crews said they have three sand spreaders and a brine unit in place to respond to icy roads.

Officials with the other cities across Hampton Roads said they are conducting preventative maintenance for the cold streets too. However, they said they have to wait until the rain stops to treat the roads.

McCormick also advised people to prepare their homes for the cold now.

“Keep that faucet dripping, make sure there’s enough heat in your house. If you’re driving, bring blankets and snacks,” said McCormick.

National Weather Service officials said parts of Hampton Roads could feel those sub-freezing temperatures by Friday afternoon.

VDOT officials are also sending a warning to people to drive safe throughout the weekend. They said the sub-freezing temperatures could cause slippery roads on the highway and the strong winds could cause dangerous driving conditions for taller vehicles.

“We strongly encourage motorists to know before they go. That means your checking in 511 Virginia dot org, you’re calling 511, you’re checking in with the 511 app to see what the conditions are throughout the route,” said VDOT Spokesperson Jordan-Ashley Walker.

VDOT officials sent out a release about the cold blast and changes in the highways if the weather gets bad:

“Depending on marine storm conditions, the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may experience reductions in capacity and service outages. Motorists can call the ferry hotline at 1-800-VA-FERRY for status updates on ferry service. Plan for an alternate route if necessary.

The I-64 reversible roadway in Norfolk will be closed in both directions starting as early as 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and will remain closed until forecasted high winds subside.