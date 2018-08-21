NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — It looks like Jack Frost won't be nipping at any noses in our neck of the woods this winter.

The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2019 winter weather forecast, and it's calling for above-normal temperatures in most of the U.S.!

That includes here in Hampton Roads, and on the Eastern Shore and northeastern North Carolina.

The almanac cites that we'll be going through a warm, dry winter!

"Our milder-than-normal forecast is due to a decrease in solar activity and the expected arrival of a weak El Niño, which will prevent cold air masses from lingering in the North," the Farmer's Almanac reads.

For this area specifically, winter will be much warmer and slightly drier than normal, with below-normal snowfall. The coldest periods will be in mid-December, mid-to-late January as well as mid-to-late February. The best chances for snow will be in early to mid-December and mid-March.

Will this prediction hold up? Only time will tell.

More information on the Farmer's Almanac predictions for Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina can be found here.

