Flash Flood Warning: Mathews County, Central Gloucester County

Flash floods are expected in the area until 3p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Mathews County and Central Gloucester County.

Flash floods are ongoing or expected to begin in those areas until 3p.m.

Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain has fallen in those areas, and one inch of rain per hour for another one or two hours is expected, the NWS said.