Flash Flood Warning: Mathews County, Central Gloucester County

NORFOLK, Va. — The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Mathews County and Central Gloucester County.
Flash floods are ongoing or expected to begin in those areas until 3p.m.
Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain has fallen in those areas, and one inch of rain per hour for another one or two hours is expected, the NWS said.
The NWS is warning people not to drive on flooded roads as that can lead to drowning. Most flash flood drowning deaths happen in vehicles, the NWS said.