Flash flood warnings in place for much of Hampton Roads and beyond

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a flash flood warning and advisory in place Monday for much of Hampton Roads.

There is heavy rain and storm chances for much of Hampton Roads, bringing with it a chance of flash flooding. The flash flood warning is in place from 12:40 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Suffolk could see the effects of flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Isle of Wight, Newport News, and Williamsburg are also under a flash flood advisory.

The National Weather Service warns that these areas could see life-threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. They also add that most flood deaths occur in vehicles so they say to avoid driving in this weather and especially avoid driving into flooded roads.