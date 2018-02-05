Download the 13News Now App

A cold front moves in late tonight and brings with it not only cooler temperatures but also some scattered showers or storms. This evening should be very warm and free of any rain, but watch for the front to arrive late evening or more likely overnight. That means highs tomorrow for most areas only in the mid 70s with a cool breeze from the northeast and some showers at times.

With the front still across the region Friday we will have a continued chance for a few showers or storms and there will be a swing in temperatures from north to south or mid 70s to mid 80s.

Early Saturday there will be a slight chance of a shower but skies will clear and the weekend will be very nice with upper 70s to near 80 and sunshine.

