After a nice Saturday we saw a bit of heat return on Sunday as highs switched from the lower and mid 80s to the upper 80s. That trend will continue into the workweek as temperatures climb above 90 for Monday, and hit the mid 90s by Wednesday. Each day early this week will feature a lot of sunshine and increasing humidity along with pretty minimal rain chances. By late in the week temperatures will begin to slide a bit (but stay above normal). Rain chances will climb as at least isolated showers will develop each day, and at times there should be scattered showers or storms.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC