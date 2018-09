Download the 13News Now App

After a beautiful weekend the temperatures will start climbing again this week. Every day should feature a lot of sunshine but by late in the week we will see highs into the upper 80s and it will feel even hotter with the humidity. There will be no significant rain chance until at least the weekend.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC