High pressure will continue to sit offshore, which means our winds will continue out of the south, allowing the heat and humidity to stick around.

It will be rather quiet again tonight. Lows will dip into the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. It will be another hot and humid day Monday. There could be a stray shower or storm, but most of us will remain dry.

We'll stay in the 90s Tuesday, until a cold front approaches the region late Tuesday. Expect showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Temperature will drop back into the mid 80s through the end of the week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

