Good evening!

The showers and storms that were around earlier today have pretty much died out and 90% of us will not see any more rain tonight. The other good news is that tomorrow morning's rush hour will be generally rain free (unlike early today with the flooding).

The energy in the atmosphere that will trigger Tuesday's showers and storms should move through mainly in the afternoon and evening. The bad news is that once again there will be some very heavy downpours with some of the storms.

Wednesday will feature hot and humid conditions with a few isolated storms before a cold front moves in and drops the temperatures and humidity for the end of the week and into the weekend.

