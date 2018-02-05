Download the 13News Now App

Highs Tuesday will again be above normal at lower to mid 70s but that is a bit deceiving because it will happen just after midnight tonight. Highs during the daylight hours on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s but with a northerly wind it will get increasingly cooler during the afternoon. As that cold front approaches overnight and sticks close to us on Tuesday we will see a few isolated showers. There will be scattered showers Tuesday night into very early Wednesday before that activity gets pushed back to the south again.

The rest of the 7 day forecast is cooler than normal with a chance again for a few showers on Saturday, and a slight chance Sunday.

