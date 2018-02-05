After a hot day we have another very warm evening in store for your Wednesday. Tomorrow should be very similar to today with just the slightest chance of a shower or storm and highs a bit above 90 with enough humidity to make it feel 4-8 degrees hotter than the actual air temperature. That will put the heat index values in the mid (to some upper) 90s at the hottest part of the day. The rain chances stay low again tomorrow.

By Friday even hotter air moves in and the rain chances go up a bit late Friday. The odds of wet weather at some point over the weekend is close to 50%. That does not mean that it will rain half of the day (there will be many hours without rain). It means that about half the area will see rain at some point during the day.

Late in the weekend and early next week the temperatures will drop back closer to normal.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC