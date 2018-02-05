The heavy rain and storms so far Monday have stayed out in northern and western Virginia. The line of storms is moving southeast very slowly. Once the sun goes down the storms will begin to die out and it will be a race to see if they make it here before completely falling apart. Our current thinking is that most of the evening will be warm and free of rain with a few isolated showers or storms developing late evening into the early overnight.

The next few days will feature even more heat with very low rain chances each day.

By the weekend the chance for isolated showers and storms goes back up to about 30%.

