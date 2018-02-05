Another week of unsettled weather is set to return to Hampton Roads as a front stalls over the region.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with highs in the middle 80s along with a chance at some afternoon rain and thunderstorms, though Sunday will not be a washout.

The extended forecast will feature much of the same weather. Every day through the next week you can expect temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s along with rain chances, which will primarily be in the afternoon and evening. Monday is looking like the wettest day of the next week, with slightly lower rain chances by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

