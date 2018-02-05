We have some hot and humid weather to talk about in the extended forecast with slight chances of thunderstorms each day as well. High pressure is controlling our weather pattern which means we can expect similar weather conditions each day until the high moves out of our area.

Today, expect temperatures to top out in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. The heat index will be in the middle 90s today. We introduce about a 20-30% chance of some isolated showers and storms by this afternoon, but we're not looking at a washout by any means.

Tomorrow we do it all over again with highs in the upper 80s and afternoon rain and storm chances. By Tuesday, temperatures will continue to increase, but rain and storm chances are only about a 10% chance of a stray storm or two. Expect temperatures to stay in the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the remainder of the work week.

Have a great Labor Day weekend!

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC