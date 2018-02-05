Good morning! It is Wednesday, June the 27th.

Today will feature more in the way of clouds and isolated showers as our winds continue with an easterly component. They are shifting though and eventually bringing big changes to our region.

Expect highs to be slightly milder today, likely in the mid-80s, right on target for late June. Winds turn out of the south tomorrow and we don't look back. Highs soaring into the lower to middle 90s along with increasing humidity so we are talking heat index values over 100° at times tomorrow and really for much of the rest of the forecast period. This will be a long duration heat wave as a ridge sets up along the eastern seaboard and holds. Indications are that the heat may stick with us into the 4th of July holiday next week!

No major storm chances aside from the isolated thunderstorm that may flare up with the daytime heating, aside from that we are dry, just hot and humid.

