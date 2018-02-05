Southeasterly winds will continue to bring below normal temperatures to Hampton Roads tomorrow, but a big warm-up is expected later this week.

Temperatures will remain below average into Wednesday with considerable cloudiness as a coastal system shifts offshore. A few isolated to scattered showers will be likely during the day.

On the heels of the exiting storm, a large ridge builds east and sets up shop offshore. This building ridge will drive a major warming trend for the eastern half of the country, starting Thursday and lasting through the 4th of July holiday week. Highs climb into the 90s Thursday and stay there straight into next week. On top of that, the humidity will stream back in, causing heat indices to climb up and over 100° most days.

Live Radar:

