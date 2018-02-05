Download the 13News Now App

Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 17th.

A wave of low pressure is moving along a cold front to our south this morning bringing some scattered to widespread rain showers. This will be a morning only event. By late morning clearing will begin building in from the northwest and the second half of the day will be quite pleasant, highs in the lower 70s.

Tonight winds pick up out of the north, blustery at times, drawing down a real autumn chill. Under mostly sunny skies on Thursday, our high temperatures won't be making it out of the 50s. Some of the chilliest temperatures since this past Spring! We're on a temperature roller coaster, we shoot back up to 70 Saturday ahead of another cold front. This front will cause another round of rain for most before it clears out and another shot of cooler air arrives for Sunday.

