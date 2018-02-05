Good morning! It is Wednesday, July the 11th.

We'll squeeze in another hot and relatively humid day today before some big changes begin to work their way into Hampton Roads. Highs this afternoon climbing to around 90 under a westerly breeze. Skies will start off mostly sunny before that sunshine fades behind increasing clouds as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

As the front runs into a marginally unstable air mass in place over our region we look for thunderstorms to develop across the area late this evening and overnight. Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under at Tier 1, marginal threat for the storms that do develop to strengthen to severe levels. Main threats tonight will be heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

The cold front moves offshore tomorrow morning and cooler, drier air floods in. Highs Thursday will feel wonderful in the lower 80s along with very comfortable humidity.

TROPICS:

As of 11 PM Tuesday, Chris was upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. Chris has undergone rapid intensification as it's been injected with abundant energy passing over the abnormally warm gulf stream. The cold front coming in from the northwest will push it farther out to sea and also kick up its forward momentum in the coming 24-36 hours.

