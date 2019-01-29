A lot of changes happening in the next 48 hours across Hampton Roads. After starting off very cold this morning we see a drastic turnaround by the afternoon, highs top out in the upper 50s to near 60. All this is thanks to a southerly breeze helping temperatures to climb. Clouds will be on the increase as we approach evening ahead of an arctic cold front.

Expect rain showers to develop after sunset and as colder air surges in that rain changing over to a burst of snow. Accumulations if any will be minor and isolated to elevated surfaces and lawns. Skies are clear by Wednesday morning but it won't be terribly cold just yet. The real bitter cold is bottled up behind a reinforcing front that will drop through tomorrow evening. This will kick up the winds and drop temperatures into the teens, wind chills into the single digits by Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday afternoon won't likely climb out of the 20s in a lot of locations. Otherwise, we are dry and sunny right into the weekend.

