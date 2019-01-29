Rain showers have rolled in this evening as an arctic front pushes through Hampton Roads. As the colder air surges in, rain showers could change over to a burst of snow in many spots. Accumulations, if any, will be minor and mainly be isolated to elevated surfaces and lawns. Temperatures tumble into the 20s overnight.

Skies clear by Wednesday morning. Despite the sunny skies, highs will climb into the lower 40s. The bitter cold arrives Wednesday night behind a reinforcing front that will drop through tomorrow evening. This will kick up the winds and drop temperatures into the teens while wind chills will be in the single digits by Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday afternoon will struggle to climb out of the 20s in a lot of locations.

