July will end on a wet note, with 9.21" of rain at Norfolk International Airport, which is about 4" above normal. Meanwhile, Cape Hatteras picked up 20.31" of rain, which is well over 15" above normal! August looks like it will start out on a similarly wet note, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms right through the week.

The same old pattern remains in place with southerly winds driving tropical moisture up and over Hampton Roads. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again over the next several days, especially during the afternoon and evening. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90°. Rain chances look to drop a little bit early next week.

