Good morning! It is Thursday, October the 18th.

Large-scale changes are evident the minute you step outside this morning, it actually feels like the latter part of October, finally! Winds kicked up overnight out of the north drawing down cool, dry air into the region and it'll stick around today. Highs this afternoon under sunny skies are forecast to stay in the 50s, that would be the first time we'll see highs in the 50s since late May. As with any weather pattern this time of the year, it won't last. Another warm-up accompanied by another cooldown. The up and down trend persists through the forecast period.

Our only real chance at unsettled weather comes the first half of the weekend. Another cold front will drop in, this one will have a little more moisture to work with. Expect rain developing overnight into Saturday morning and lingering through at least mid-afternoon before gradual clearing works in. Sunday looks like the better half with sunny skies and cooler temperatures near 60.

