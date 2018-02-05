Download the 13News Now App

Good morning! It is Friday, September the 21st!

We have another beautiful day on tap for Hampton Roads to wrap up the work week. Mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the lower to middle 80s and bearable humidity.

The Autumnal Equinox occurs tomorrow, also known as the first day of fall at 9:54 PM. Coincidentally it will also be the warmest day in the 7-day forecast. Highs out ahead of a cold front will pop in the middle to upper 80s. It's a slow moving front with not much energy associated with it. I think the majority of us get through the day tomorrow dry, best shot at a late day shower will be closer to Richmond.

The front does bring changes after it finally blows through, temperatures in the 70s into Sunday. The front lingers and stalls to the south into the middle of next week so our shower chances remain elevated.

