Good morning, it is Friday, July the 13th.

With an easterly flow continuing today we will once again start with a few clouds that will gradually erode to more and more sunshine. Highs remaining well below average in the lower 80s along with comfortable humidity.

A few areas of patchy fog overnight into early Saturday transitioning to mostly sunny skies. It will be a beautiful weekend, highs Saturday in the mid-80s and Sunday we head back to around 90.

Much of next week features temperatures around 90, increasing humidity and the chance at an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

