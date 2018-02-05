Good morning, it is Tuesday, August the 14th!

The pattern has finally broken down and we are in for a nice stretch of some beautiful late summer weather! Sunshine and comfortable humidity values today as highs climb to around 90. Similar setups for the next few days, the only difference will be warming temperatures and increasing dew points. Once we get to Thursday it will be toasty. Highs in the mid-90s but heat index values well over 100°!

Isolated thunderstorm chances creep back into the forecast by late week and the weekend.

