Cooler air returns to Hampton Roads after a cold front swept through. Highs today reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunshine continues to decorate our skies today and Thursday. Cooler than normal temperatures continue for much of the next week. Morning lows into Friday drop down in to the 40s.

Speaking of Friday, we're keeping an eye on a system that skirts along the coast. That brings us more cloud cover, breezy winds and rain. Most of this looks to happen Friday into Saturday with some rain lingering into Sunday. Another chance of rain comes early next week from what looks to be a front passing through.

