Good morning, it is Thursday, July the 26th.

So far, rainfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches have been reported across Hampton Roads since Saturday, resulting in flood warnings for parts of Virginia Beach and Northeastern North Carolina. The pattern that has brought all the rainy weather is still in place we will just be in a bit of a lull for the next 48 hours with rain chances being much lower for the area.

High pressure off the coast has pushed a little farther east bringing the lull in activity for the most part today. Chances at rain today run at around 20% so considerably lower than the past several days. It will become hot and humid with the increased sunshine, highs today and tomorrow will run around 90. Slight chances at pop-up afternoon storms, more so on Friday than today.

Into the weekend and beyond the pattern flexes again as high pressure retrogrades and backs towards the west again bringing a return to the tropical flow from the south. Rain chances increase and remain elevated through much of next week.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC