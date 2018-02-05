Much of Hampton Roads is waking up to cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, and cloudy skies this morning. We will see some gradual clearing allowing for some sunshine by this afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s. Most areas will see high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph through coastal Virginia and as high as 40 mph through coastal North Carolina.

Look for similar weather on Monday to kick off the work week with highs reaching the low 80s. 90 degree temperatures return to the forecast by Tuesday.

TROPICS:

Early this morning, our former Tropical Depression #3 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Chris. It continues to spin off the coast, about 150 miles south of Cape Hatteras. Tropical Storm Chris is sitting over warm water in an area with weak shear, so it is likely that the storm will continue to strengthen and attain hurricane status in the next 72 hours, becoming Hurricane Chris. Chris is also over an area with weak steering currents, and will likely meander off the coast for a few days before being picked up by a front early this week. Nearly all of the models indicate that the strongest winds will be on the east side of the storm, well away from the coast, so no watches or warnings are posted for the Carolina coast. However, gusty winds, rough surf, and rip currents are likely through at least Monday.

Hurricane Beryl has weakened into a tropical storm, and further weakening is likely as Beryl heads towards the Lesser Antilles. The storm is located about 190 miles east-northeast of Barbados. Beryl is expected to impact those islands late Sunday and then continue to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC